Youth arrested for posing as Spanish actor to extort money

Accused used Google translator to chat with women in Spanish and English languages: police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 13, 2022 01:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old BA student was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by posing as a Spanish actor on social media, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abbuzar Rehman, is a resident of Bhagpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He created a fake profile on Instagram by using pictures of Spanish actor Manu Rios. 

Rehman befriended the victim in July He introduced himself as a small-time Spanish actor. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the two had conversations in Spanish as the woman, a BPO employee in Noida, knew the foreign language, the victim told Rehman that she doesn’t know the language well and if he could talk to her in English.

Did not know language

According to a senior police officer, Rehman could not converse in either of the two languages and used Google translator for texting. “The victim did not suspect anything unusual from his texts and found him genuine,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A few days later, after the victim shared her private images with the accused, the latter started threatening her to leak her images if she didn’t pay him money. When the victim refused, he created a fake social media account of the victim with one of her private photos, the police said. The victim then filed a police complaint on October 8. 

The police gathered the details of the alleged Instagram profile and arrested Rehman on Sunday from his hometown.

During interrogation, Rehman revealed that he had a few followers when he started using Instagram. He searched different websites and downloaded photographs of the Spanish actor. “He did not know who the actor was,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, adding that he used the actor’s photographs to grab attention of young women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app