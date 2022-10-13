Youth arrested for posing as Spanish actor to extort money

Accused used Google translator to chat with women in Spanish and English languages: police

Accused used Google translator to chat with women in Spanish and English languages: police

A 22-year-old BA student was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by posing as a Spanish actor on social media, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abbuzar Rehman, is a resident of Bhagpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He created a fake profile on Instagram by using pictures of Spanish actor Manu Rios.

Rehman befriended the victim in July He introduced himself as a small-time Spanish actor.

While the two had conversations in Spanish as the woman, a BPO employee in Noida, knew the foreign language, the victim told Rehman that she doesn’t know the language well and if he could talk to her in English.

Did not know language

According to a senior police officer, Rehman could not converse in either of the two languages and used Google translator for texting. “The victim did not suspect anything unusual from his texts and found him genuine,” he said.

A few days later, after the victim shared her private images with the accused, the latter started threatening her to leak her images if she didn’t pay him money. When the victim refused, he created a fake social media account of the victim with one of her private photos, the police said. The victim then filed a police complaint on October 8.

The police gathered the details of the alleged Instagram profile and arrested Rehman on Sunday from his hometown.

During interrogation, Rehman revealed that he had a few followers when he started using Instagram. He searched different websites and downloaded photographs of the Spanish actor. “He did not know who the actor was,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, adding that he used the actor’s photographs to grab attention of young women.