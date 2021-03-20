Youth arrested for extorting vendors

NEW DELHI

A 26-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly extorting vendors in weekly markets on the directions of a criminal lodged in jail, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Anil alias Monu, gangster Rishiraj alias Lambu’s cousin. The police had received a complaint from a man who stated that some unknown persons were threatening him in the name of gangster Rishiraj and trying to extort money. A case was registered and the arrest and an investigation was taken up.

With the help of human and technical intelligence, the accused was identified and arrested. The mobile phone, which was used for making threat calls and demand money, has been recovered, the police said.

The police said that on sustained interrogation, he has disclosed that he is the gangster’s cousin. Rishiraj is running in Tihar Jail in a MACOCA case and he had directed him to take over the weekly markets of Delhi using threats and to extort money from weekly market vendors in his name.