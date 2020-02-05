Youth are tired of looking for jobs: former PM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said it was a “matter of shame that Delhi’s youth are tired of looking for jobs” despite being educated.
“Even after spending so much money on education, they [youth] have to run around for jobs and are getting tired of it now. It is a matter of shame. Our major thrust will be on employment,” said Mr. Singh.
At a public meeting in Tilak Nagar, he assured the people that the Congress, if voted to power, will roll out “solid steps” to deal with unemployment.
Saying that he does not wish to “criticise other parties on this occasion”, Mr. Singh appealed to voters to support the candidates keeping in mind the development work carried out in the city during former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s regime.
