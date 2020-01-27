Youth allegedly thrashed for raising anti-CAA slogans at Amit Shah meeting

A youth was allegedly thrashed by the crowd during Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Babarpur Assembly constituency, for raising anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) slogans on Sunday evening.

During the public meeting, a youth sitting in the middle all of a sudden stood up and started raising anti-CAA slogans and was beaten up by the crowd. Seeing the commotion, Mr. Shah intervened and asked security personnel to rescue the man from the crowd.

In a video of the incident posted in social media, a youth is seen being attacked with chairs for raising anti-CAA slogans. Later, Mr. Shah is seen appealing to his security persons to intervene and continuing his speech by saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

A senior police officer said that the youth was handed over to police. The man did not have any ID proof but later gave his house address. Police informed his parents and he was handed over to them after verification. No further action has been taken in the matter.

Police said the youth is a student of the school of open learning from the Delhi University. He lives in Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi and had come to attend the meeting to protest against the CAA.