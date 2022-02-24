Your kitchen is the first pharmacy

February books that talk about food and sleep as the best body healers

Heal With Foods, By Manjari Chandra,Rupa Publications India

The best way to healthy living is being kind to your gut, says nutritionist and wellness coach Manjari Chandra. In her book, she warns against the immaculately designed packet foods that run off fancy store shelves due to strategic placement and smart marketing. The body does not require those foods, she writes, rather they contribute to an overall deterioration of gut health.

According to the author, the gut defines and influences our body weight, digestion, mood, hormonal balance and immunity. The only way to enhance gut health is to eat nutritionally rich, wholesome foods. Manjari puts the focus back on the right selection of food with nutritional insights that include several ingredients that can serve as a remedy for preventing and reversing chronic diseases. She makes you think about the foods we buy and gives a fresh perspective on nutrition as a core facet of healing.

The Ayurvedic Kitchen: Ancient Wisdom to Balance Body, Mind and Soul, By Sonal Chowdhary and Dr. Asghar, Westland Publications

This book is all about understanding the connection between eating right and staying well and how the kitchen space can be transformed into a health sanctuary to nourish the body, mind and soul.

Holistic nutrition consultants Sonal Chowdhary and Dr. Ashgar have put together a range of modern, nutritious and wholesome recipes, perfectly blended ingredients and home remedies that are conducive for long-term health and well-being. Based on Ayurvedic principles, they have explained the fundamentals and norms regarding doshas through energising recipes and cooking with seasonal produce.

Drawing from the Taittiriya Upanishad, the authors underline that food is the first medicine for the body and the kitchen is the first pharmacy. From fresh herbs, sprouting seeds, seasonal fruits and vegetables, fermenting pickles, and a host of spices and condiments that every kitchen holds, the list helps to blend and balance recipes the body seeks.

The book aims to empower the reader with information that brings balance back into health and creates the energy required to keep the mind-body equilibrium.

Boost Your Immune Power With Ayurveda, By Janesh Vaidya,Penguin India

Drawing on knowledge passed down generations, Janesh Vaidya, who hails from a traditional family of Ayurveda practitioners in Kerala, offers a blueprint on how to enjoy a better quality of life by integrating healthy habits like improved diet, lifestyle changes and consumption of herbal preparations. Collectively, these lead to improving the immune system, he writes. The book helps to focus on one’s core nature and imbalances, mindful diets and the conundrum of mental health. Most important is to be sensitive to your body if you wish to naturally work on your immune system and strengthen it by tweaking the diet and taking ample rest. The author says the concept of bolstering immunity doesn’t make much sense scientifically. The only way forward is to remember and keep the connection between one’s nutrition intake and the body’s constitution and demands. The book mentions various herbs that help raise the level of antibodies and discusses various branches of food, lifestyle, yoga and mind development under Ayurveda to strengthen the body physically and mentally. Simple lifestyle adjustments that balance the elements of the body and the mind and how Ayurveda helps to restore the body’s energy levels are explained.

Sleep Your Way to Success, By Dinesh Ghodke and Khurshed Batiwala, Westland Publications

Sleep is nature’s superpower but is often underrated and identified with the tag of laziness. This book helps to understand the link between a good night’s sleep, and health and success.

Divided into two parts, the book is a guide to people who suffer from the consequences of sleep deprivation. The first part is an all-you-need guide on how you can radically improve your health, productivity and creativity through sleep while the second half charts out a clear, actionable road map to success with adequate sleep.

Craniosacral therapists Dinesh Ghodke and Khurshed Batiwala insist that every individual should harvest the power of sleep to gain an unbeatable edge in any field. Important information on why one should sleep, the science behind it, the benefits of sound sleep; the hazards of not getting enough rest; how good sleep helps to fight the monsters in our minds such as negative self-talk, self-doubt and low self-esteem hold the chapters in a lucid form and style.

It also clears doubts about post-COVID sleep disorders and the chapters are filled with anecdotes, research, self-experimented data and simple, but impactful suggestions to success and well-being. Sleep deprivation is a silent and insidious disorder that takes a serious toll on our health and happiness. The authors advocate sleep to feel healthier, smarter and younger.

The Battle Against COVID: Diary of a Bureaucrat, By Tarun Pithode,Bloomsbury

When COVID-19 was creating havoc during the first two waves, bureaucrats across the country, were full-on handling the crisis. In a telltale account, IAS officer Tarun Pithode recounts his experiences and struggles while strategising in unexpected circumstances to combat the virus. He shares with readers behind-the-scenes activities to show how the bureaucracy stepped in to assist those in need. The capacity to serve the people when they need it the most, and the life lessons learnt, thereof gets highlighted in the book.

Pithode writes about the common challenges everybody faced from a shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders to the lack of proper and accurate information about the virus and the general confusion, chaos and a debilitating fear in the minds of the people. He mentions the travails of the migrant workers who made their way home barefoot as suddenly cities denied them space. The book highlights stories of heroism, of doctors, police officers, administrators and civilians who put their lives on the line and worked round the clock to save fellow citizens.