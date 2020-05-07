Youngsters roped in to help needy fill online forms for govt. schemes

In outer-north Delhi’s Narela, five youngsters have been roped in to help technologically challenged and needy people with online application for services provided by the Delhi government .

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that in order to overcome the issues faced by people who are not educated or are not technologically sound to be able to fill up online applications for free ration and other services, the five tech-savvy youngsters have been hired for filling these forms free of cost.

Implementation plans

“People have to pay ₹50 to ₹300 to get it done otherwise,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that the initiative has begun only in a few areas and will be implemented across Narela in phases.

Mr. Sharma said that the initiative has led to filling up forms for 7,300 families, that is 29,236 members, on these websites and “this drive will be continued till each and every poor and needy person gets the benefit of these government schemes”.