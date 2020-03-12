Young faces take lead in Delhi Cong.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed former Patparganj MLA Anil Chaudhary as president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

The post was lying vacant after Subhash Chopra resigned after the party’s dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly elections. Ms. Gandhi also appointed Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Hassan as vice-presidents of the DPCC.

Mr. Chaudhary, 44, was the MLA from Patparganj between 2008 and 2013. He was was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Manish Sisodia in 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections. He is also a former councillor, former president of the Delhi Youth Congress, and a student leader heading the Delhi unit of the National Students’ Union of India.

After being appointed as DPCC chief, Mr. Chaudhary thanked Ms. Gandhi for giving him the responsibility and said that he would work hard to strengthen the Congress in Delhi. With this appointment, sources within the Delhi Congress said that the party has gone for a number of young faces to revamp the party after it failed to win a single seat in two consecutive Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, and saw its vote share dip from 9.7% in 2015 to 4.27%.

“It seems like the party high command has replaced its senior guard to bring in people who can revamp the party. After looking at the developments in Madhya Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia, the high command has perhaps taken a cue and brought the next generation of leaders to the forefront,” a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

Three of the new vice-presidents are children of senior Delhi Congress leaders. Shivani Chopra is the daughter of Subhash Chopra; Mudit Agarwal is J.P. Agarwal’s son; and Ali Hassan is Hasan Ahmed’s son. Abhishek Dutt is a two-time councillor and was the party’s candidate from the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency.

Along with Mr. Chopra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Delhi P.C. Chacko had also resigned. Shakti Gohil had been made in-charge of Delhi to revive the party’s State unit.