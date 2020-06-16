Young couple dies in Mayur Vihar

A couple who were in love with each other allegedly ended their lives by consuming poisonous substance in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, the police said on Tuesday.
The police said that both deceased were in their early 20’s and were residents of Khoda. No note has been recovered from their possession, the police added.
A PCR call was received in Gazipur police station around 7.15 p.m. on Monday that a boy and a girl have consumed some poisonous substance in Safeda Park, Mayur Vihar Phase 3. The police reached the spot and rushed the duo to a hospital in a critical condition.
On Tuesday morning, the police were informed that the couple passed away.
Their parents were informed. During enquiry, it was revealed that the two were in love, but the girl was forced to marry someone else six months ago, which is suspected to be the reason.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated and bodies will be handed over to respective families after post-mortem, the police said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
