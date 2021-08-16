Young athletes inspired by India’s show at Olympics

Encouraged by the record medal haul, more youngsters are now hitting the training ground running

After India’s best-ever medal haul in the Olympics, there is a buzz around the local training grounds. There is renewed energy and motivation among the youth.

At a stadium in Gurugram, the brisk morning air has an edge to it, and every athlete is striving to live the Olympics motto – ‘Citius, Altius, Fortius’. “A lot of children that come here to train are like mausamimendhak (fair-weather frogs). They will train as long as they are in their comfort zone, but when the going gets tough, they disappear.”, Akhil Kumar, boxing coach at the Nehru Stadium in Gurugram said about the young athletes that he trains. The ones that remain, he went on, are like rough diamonds.

Boxing as a sport gained immense popularity in India after Vijender Singh’s historic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Sahil Bansal, now a State level boxer, is one such athlete. “Do I want to go to the Olympics someday? Wohtohjaanahi hai!! [That is the objective!],” he says. As the talk turns to the Olympics, he says that he really enjoyed watching the games, even though his favourite boxer, Amit Panghal did not win a medal.

For others like Aditya Chauhan, a State-level table tennis player, India’s performance at the Olympics was a source of inspiration. Despite both Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra exiting the games in the third round, the performances were extremely encouraging. “Sharath Kamal’s match versus Ma Long, the third best player in the world, was one of the best games of the Olympics for me,” Mr. Aditya says.

Shift in mentality

Coaches say that the shift in mentality of young athletes is extremely heartening, as they are no longer content with just being at the Olympics. The objective now is to win medals.

The pandemic affected India’s tryst with the Olympics as well, particularly in gymnastics. “It [our performance in the Olympics] was good, but not that good for gymnasts,” said Kanika Chaudhary, a 12-year-old national level gymnast. “It was really difficult to practice alone at home with lack of proper equipment, and the most we could really do was maintain our fitness levels as much as possible. Our coaches sent us training routines and diet charts on WhatsApp to help us during the lockdown.”

Taking up challenges

As the threat of the third wave of the pandemic looms large over the country, young athletes are ready to take the challenges head on. Coaches and trainers have adopted technology, be it through Zoom training sessions or WhatsApp conversations to train athletes so that the fight for international success will continue even if stadiums and facilities are shut.