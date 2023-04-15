You'll file case against court if convicted: Rijiju dig at Kejriwal for his sue CBI, ED remarks

April 15, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 15 took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his sue CBI and ED remarks, saying the AAP leader will file a case against the court if convicted.

Mr. Kejriwal on April 15 said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.

Tagging the AAP convenor's tweet, Mr. Rijiju wrote that corruption has never been an issue for Mr. Kejriwal.

"Sorry Anna ji (activist Anna Hazare). You didn't know that you have handed over such a huge burden to the country," the Minister tweeted.

Mr. Rijiju also shared portions of an old undated interview of Mr. Kejriwal in which he purportedly indicated that to defeat BJP stalwarts Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, at times it was necessary to side with the corrupt.

"Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course and we must believe in rule of law," the Law Minister said.

Mr. Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI on April 16 at its headquarters here in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.