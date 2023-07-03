ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga-millet melas to be organised in all districts

July 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The event in Pitampura featured over 50 stalls displaying millet-based food, demonstration of millet based recipies, games and quizzes on millets.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi government’s Food Safety Department organised a “millet mela” at Dilli Haat in Pitampura on Saturday as part of the International Year of Millets. More yoga-cum-millet melas will be organised this year in all the districts, officials said on Sunday. 

The event in Pitampura featured over 50 stalls displaying millet-based food items.

“We plan to organise more such melas and also smaller yoga-cum-millet melas in every district this year,” said Neha Bansal, Commissioner of the Department of Food Safety. 

Ms. Bansal added that there is an untapped potential for millets in the context of food security, nutrition, sustainable agriculture and preventive health care. 

