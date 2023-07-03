HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yoga-millet melas to be organised in all districts

July 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The event in Pitampura featured over 50 stalls displaying millet-based food, demonstration of millet based recipies, games and quizzes on millets. 

The event in Pitampura featured over 50 stalls displaying millet-based food, demonstration of millet based recipies, games and quizzes on millets.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi government’s Food Safety Department organised a “millet mela” at Dilli Haat in Pitampura on Saturday as part of the International Year of Millets. More yoga-cum-millet melas will be organised this year in all the districts, officials said on Sunday. 

The event in Pitampura featured over 50 stalls displaying millet-based food items.

“We plan to organise more such melas and also smaller yoga-cum-millet melas in every district this year,” said Neha Bansal, Commissioner of the Department of Food Safety. 

Ms. Bansal added that there is an untapped potential for millets in the context of food security, nutrition, sustainable agriculture and preventive health care. 

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.