Yo Yo Honey Singh alleges threats from Goldy Brar; Delhi Police register FIR

June 22, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case after singer Yo Yo Honey Singh filed a complaint with the Special Cell alleging that he received death threats and extortion calls from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

According to DCP (PRO) Gyanesh Kumar, the singer in his complaint said that his manager, Rohit Chabra, received a call on June 19. The caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of ₹50 lakh, Mr. Kumar said. “Thereafter, his manager received random calls and voice messages related to extortion from the same number,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Singh said, “I have requested the police to provide me with security. I’m scared for my family.” The singer said he has submitted all evidence pertaining to the case to the police. “I received the call from an international number. There were a few voice notes too,” he said.

“I was in the U.S. when my manager received the calls, including death threats. I have submitted a police complaint and have been told that the matter will be investigated,” he said.

Goldy Brar is a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in May 2022.

