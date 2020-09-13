YMCA pays tribute to medical fraternity

NEW DELHI

13 September 2020 23:43 IST

The YMCA on Saturday night paid musical tributes to the medical fraternity in the Capital for their untiring efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The event had several doctors and paramedics joining the virtual meeting. Several doctors complimented the YMCA for running a COVID-19 centre at its 250-bed Tourist Hostel for three months.

The New Delhi YMCA had earlier hosted a similar musical performance for Delhi Police. It said that it was conducting such programmes to thank COVID-19 warriors.

“Kapil Suri, HOD Radiology at Safdarjung Hospital, took the audience back to the 1980s with Kishore Kumar numbers, while Sumathi Muralidhar a Consultant Microbiologist at Safdarjung Hospital belted out kids by American singer Karen Carpenter,” the YMCA said.

It added that doctors from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Kalavti Saran sang a group song on COVID-19.