Delhi

YMCA pays tribute to medical fraternity

The YMCA on Saturday night paid musical tributes to the medical fraternity in the Capital for their untiring efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The event had several doctors and paramedics joining the virtual meeting. Several doctors complimented the YMCA for running a COVID-19 centre at its 250-bed Tourist Hostel for three months.

The New Delhi YMCA had earlier hosted a similar musical performance for Delhi Police. It said that it was conducting such programmes to thank COVID-19 warriors.

“Kapil Suri, HOD Radiology at Safdarjung Hospital, took the audience back to the 1980s with Kishore Kumar numbers, while Sumathi Muralidhar a Consultant Microbiologist at Safdarjung Hospital belted out kids by American singer Karen Carpenter,” the YMCA said.

It added that doctors from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Kalavti Saran sang a group song on COVID-19.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2020 11:44:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ymca-pays-tribute-to-medical-fraternity/article32595256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story