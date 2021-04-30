Yet to receive vaccines, so don’t queue up outside inoculation centres, CM Kejriwal tells Delhiites

New Delhi

30 April 2021 13:01 IST

The government would adequately publicise matters related to vaccination procurement and administration, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said all citizens would be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next three months, but appealed to citizens against queuing up outside vaccination centres in the Capital from Saturday.

The Centre had announced that vaccination of all persons above the age of 18 will commence from May 1.

However, vaccine stocks are yet to be received by the Delhi government which had ordered 66 lakh doses of both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD from the manufacturers. The government said that it was in constant touch with the vaccine-makers.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our intent is to ensure that all the citizens of Delhi are vaccinated against COVID in the next 3 months. We are yet to receive vaccine shots to be administered and are in touch with the company manufacturing it; we should start receiving it over two to three days,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a digital briefing.

“My appeal to the people is to not start queuing up outside vaccination centres so that social distancing and law and order issues don’t arise,” he added.

It is a monumental task to accomplish but plans had been made to do so within three months; more vaccine doses would keep arriving in installments as the city-wide vaccination drive continued.

The government would adequately publicise matters related to vaccination procurement and administration, he said, even as he appealed to the people to come forward to trust the vaccine and embrace the process.

“I assure you we will vaccinate everyone and we will tell you when it is time to visit the vaccination centre,” Mr. Kejriwal said.