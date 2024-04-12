Yet to receive Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation, says Delhi Assembly Speaker

April 12, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The office of the Delhi Assembly Speaker on Thursday said it hasn’t received Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator and Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s letter of resignation as an MLA.

To resign from the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Anand will have to approach the Speaker.

Mr. Anand had on Wednesday resigned from his ministerial post and given up his primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying he had joined a party that was born out of the movement against corruption but had itself got stuck in the “quicksand of corruption”.

His is the first high-profile exit from AAP since the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped 2020-21 excise policy.

The MLA, meanwhile, told mediapersons that he has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office. In a post on X, he shared his resignation letter and changed his profile to “Ex-Cabinet Minister of Delhi”. The leader, however, retained his identity as an “MLA from Patel Nagar”.

The resignation letter of a Minister, approved by the Chief Minister, has to be forwarded to the Lieutenant-Governor for further approval.

It is unclear how his letter will be forwarded to the L-G as the Chief Minister is currently in Tihar Jail after he was remanded in judicial custody till April 15.

Sources confirmed that Mr. Anand’s resignation letter has not been received.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the delay in the acceptance of Mr. Anand’s letter proves that the working of the Delhi government has come to a standstill in the absence of the Chief Minister.