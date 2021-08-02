Yet another year of admissions

NEW DELHI

Delhi University is offering 65,000 UG seats for aspirants this year for which registrations will begin today. Principals and officials believe that an increased number of students scoring above 95% could lead to higher cut-off marks

Registrations to various undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) are set to begin from Monday. The online registration portal will be open till August 31 for aspirants to complete the application process.

According to DU officials, the university will permit candidates applying under the ECA (extra-curricular activities) and sports categories to upload certificates from the last four years instead of the usual three, as an exception due to the pandemic. Like last year, no trials will be held and admissions under these categories will be based on certificates submitted by the candidates.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of DU Admissions, had earlier said: “All trial-based admissions including sports and ECA quota will be completely based on certificates this year. Students can upload certificates from last four years. This is a modification to what was done last year. For this year’s admission process, candidates can pick the three best certificates from the last four years and upload.”

Mr. Gupta said that this modification was brought in to ensure that students who had missed out on participating in events last year due to the pandemic can also apply by choosing their three best certificates.

Same procedure

According to the university, the entire admission process will be held online and aspirants are not required to visit colleges and departments for any purpose. The admission criteria have also remained unchanged for this year, according to officials.

“The admission committee has taken a conscious call to not change any eligibility criteria. Considering the unprecedented situation, the fee structure, registration and cancellation charges have also been kept the same. Colleges will also not be asking students to fill additional forms. However, colleges can collect additional data or information but that will not require extra payment,” Mr. Gupta said.

Senior officials associated with the university’s online admission portal said that suitable framework had been created where aspirants can check fee structures for every college and course.

The varsity’s online portal will also have 24x7 helpdesks and Chatbots to assist students in clearing doubts and queries, officials added.

“The admission branch will organise webinars and tutorial videos for aspirants. These videos will have details about the registration process and assist students to fill the application forms. Interactive and AI-based questionnaires have also been developed. All colleges and departments have been asked to appoint nodal officers, details of which will be uploaded on the website,” senior DU officials said.

Apart from 13 courses for which admissions will be through DUET (Delhi University Entrance Test), admissions to all other undergraduate courses will be based on merit, the varsity had announced earlier this month.

Cut-off marks

Following the declaration of the CBSE XII board examinations, principals of several DU colleges and officials said that an increased number of students scoring above 95% could lead to the university having soaring cut-off marks this year.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had an asking score of 100% for three courses – Economics, Political Science and Psychology.

However, several officials also said that the cut-off marks would also depend on the number of aspirants applying to the varsity this year. Senior DU officials had also said that “better modalities” for cut-off marks would be worked out to avoid “over and under admissions.”

According to the university, there are around 65,000 undergraduate seats on offer this year.