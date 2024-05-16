Yet another bomb threat reported on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at Delhi airport

Yet another bomb threat was reported on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport in Delhi after a crew member found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft’s washroom, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the flight was searched after the note was found on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 p.m. Both the CISF and the Delhi Police were informed, and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

Police checked the aircraft thoroughly and found nothing. The passengers were provided with stay at a hotel near the airport, he said.

