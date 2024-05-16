ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another bomb threat reported on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at Delhi airport

Updated - May 17, 2024 02:36 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi:

A crew member found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft’s washroom, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Yet another bomb threat was reported on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport in Delhi after a crew member found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft’s washroom, police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said the flight was searched after the note was found on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 p.m. Both the CISF and the Delhi Police were informed, and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

Police checked the aircraft thoroughly and found nothing. The passengers were provided with stay at a hotel near the airport, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US