GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Yet another bomb threat reported on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at Delhi airport

A crew member found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft’s washroom, police said

Updated - May 17, 2024 02:36 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Yet another bomb threat was reported on Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport in Delhi after a crew member found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft’s washroom, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the flight was searched after the note was found on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 p.m. Both the CISF and the Delhi Police were informed, and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

Police checked the aircraft thoroughly and found nothing. The passengers were provided with stay at a hotel near the airport, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.