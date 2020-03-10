Yes Bank crisis: AAP leader attacks Centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and MP Sanjay Singh on Monday attacked the BJP over the Yes Bank controversy and alleged that people who do not pay back huge loans donate money to the BJP and termed the BJP as “Bharatiya Jeb Katra Party”.

“This is ‘Hindu-Muslim’ virus being spread and propagated by the BJP is much more dangerous than the coronavirus [COVID-19]. They have engulfed the entire country in this Hindu-Muslim virus and keep the common man distracted and steal their hard-earned money on the other side,” he said.

Hits out at ED

“Five lakh crore rupees have been lost in the share market is in the news today. Is the money of Hindus or Muslims? 21 lakh account holders’ money lost their money. Were they Muslims, Hindus or Sikhs? You are looting the money of lakhs of Hindus, ₹590 crore belonging to Jagannath Mandir has been looted during this scam of Yes Bank. And who looted? These friends of the BJP,” he added.

He also slammed the Enforcement Directorate for not acting upon defaulters such as Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who have also been accused of committing fraud and money laundering.

“Anil Ambani group took a loan of ₹13,000 crore from Yes bank and gave ₹20 crore to BJP. Second, Essel Group took ₹3,300 loan from Yes Bank and gave BJP a sum of₹40 crore in the years 2017-2019. Radius Developers, third big defaulter, took ₹1,200 crore as loan from Yes Bank and gave [in the year 2014-2015] ₹50 lakh as donation to the BJP... These are all Yes bank defaulters who gave huge donations to the BJP and are friends to the party, and through them, the BJP has carried dacoity and loot of the money of a common man,” he said.

Mr. Singh said that the new formula of the BJP is neither sparing Hindu nor Muslim and not even sparing the money. “Every person will be duped. On one hand, they gave fuel to the riots in Delhi, and on the other, looted money,” he said.