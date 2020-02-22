Yemeni man with disfigured face undergoes successful surgery in city

A 26-year-old Yemeni man, whose face was disfigured after a mobile phone exploded in his mouth, regained normal facial features one-and-a-half years after he underwent a reconstruction surgery at a city hospital here.

The phone had exploded when the man, Saad, was holding it between his teeth while doing some work in November 2018, a senior doctor said.

Mr. Saad received some first aid in Yemen but the accident severely disfigured his face and he lost the ability to eat and speak normally.

He wanted to go for a reconstruction surgery to recover but due to the severity of the damage, a complex surgery was required and doctors in Yemen refused to do it, Ajaya Kashyap, Medical Director, KAS Medical Centre, said.

Mr. Saad came to India for treatment due to of “lack of facilities” in his own country, he added.

“The blast was so intense that it burnt the inside of his mouth, tore up the muscles and the tongue leaving all the soft tissues damaged,” Dr. Kashyap said.

“After much assessment, the team decided to use flaps of tissue from inside the mouth as well as fat tissues from his body and use it as a flap. Ensuring facial sensations was another challenge. We are happy that the procedure went well and patient regained his normal features,” he said.

During the reconstruction surgery on February 6, the oral cavity was reconstructed using flaps from inside of the cheeks. The lip muscles which had been split apart were repaired and flaps were used to close it, Preeti Pandya, a consultant at the hospital, said.

Mr. Saad said he was happy after the successful surgery got him his normal facial features back.