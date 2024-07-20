Yellow Line metro timings to be temporarily affected over weekend, says DMRC

Train services on the Delhi metro’s Yellow Line will be briefly regulated to undertake civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram corridor on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) advisory said on Friday.

The civil work will cause a minor change in train timings on the Yellow Line, which runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi, it said.

The last train on Saturday will depart at 10.45 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. from Samaypur Badli to Millenium City Centre, and at 9.30 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. from Millennium City Centre to Samaypur Badli, the advisory read.

The first train service on Sunday will start at 7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, and there will be no train services between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri metro stations after 11 p.m. on Saturday and before 7 a.m. on Sunday, it added. Normal train services, however, will continue to be available on other major parts of the Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millenium City Centre during this period.

A similar adjustment was planned last month, and one more revision of timings may be required at a later stage to complete the remaining work on the affected section, the advisory said.