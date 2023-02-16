Year 2023 ‘significant’ for Delhi police in view of G20 summit and its security implications: Home Minister Amit Shah

February 16, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 16 asserted that 2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi police as the force will have to stay alert since the national capital will be hosting international dignitaries for G20 summit.

Speaking at the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, he also paid tributes to ASI Shambhu Dayal, who was stabbed to death by a snatcher in west Delhi's Mayapuri last month.

"2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi Police since India will be hosting the G20 summit. In terms of traffic and security, the city police will have to stay alert since heads of several countries will be here," Mr. Shah said.

He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the humane side of Delhi police was seen by everyone as the personnel helped the elderly and other vulnerable sections of the society. "During this time, many security personnel also lost their lives," the Minister added.