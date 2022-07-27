Delhi

Yasin Malik put on IV fluids at Tihar

Malik’s health is being monitored regularly by the doctors, jail authorities said. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter NEW DELHI: July 27, 2022 01:30 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 01:30 IST

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is on a hunger strike in Tihar jail since July 22, is being given intravenous fluids, the jail officials said on Tuesday. Malik's health is being monitored regularly by the doctors, they added.

Malik, 56, who headed the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea to be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court which is hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

Malik was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's jail number 7. He has been shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where doctors are constantly monitoring his health status and updating officials about the same. He is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

“On Friday morning, Malik refused to eat anything. He is still on a hunger strike and his health is being regularly monitored by doctors. He is being given intravenous fluids since Sunday,” an official said.

