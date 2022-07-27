Delhi

Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike at Tihar Jail

JKLF Leader Yasin Malik. File photo. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. R. V
Staff Reporter New Delhi: July 27, 2022 14:26 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 16:27 IST

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike since Friday morning here in Tihar Jail, was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Tuesday, the officials said on Wednesday.

According to jail officials, Malik was admitted following a fluctuation in his blood pressure. Further medical examination will be carried out, they added.

Malik submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated.

The head of banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he can be allowed to physically appear in Jammu court hearing for the abduction case, in which he is an accused.

Malik, 56 who is currently serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case is kept in solitary confinement in a high-rick cell in Tihar’s prison number 7. He was shifted to the prison’s Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids.

