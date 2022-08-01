Delhi

Yasin Malik ends hunger strike

JKLF Leader Yasin Malik being produced amid heavy security at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi: August 01, 2022 22:22 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 12:04 IST

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike in Tihar jail since July 22, discontinued it at the Director-General (DG) of Prisons’ request on Monday.

A senior jail officer said, Malik, 56, discontinued his fast on Monday evening. The DG Sandeep Goel conveyed to Malik that his demands have been sent to the concerned authorities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He will be informed regarding the decision on the same,” Mr. Goel said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the officer, Malik has decided to defer his hunger strike by two months.

The chief of the banned outfit — Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) — was previously admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure following his hunger strike. Malik was brought back to Tihar jail on Friday.

Malik, who is currently serving a life sentence, began his hunger strike on July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court which is hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

The JKLF chief was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s prison number 7. He was earlier shifted to the prison’s Medical Investigation room where he was given intravenous fluids before being hospitalised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Delhi
Read more...