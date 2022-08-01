Yasin Malik ends hunger strike

‘His concerns have been conveyed to concerned authorities’

JKLF Leader Yasin Malik being produced amid heavy security at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike in Tihar jail since July 22, discontinued it at the Director-General (DG) of Prisons’ request on Monday.

A senior jail officer said, Malik, 56, discontinued his fast on Monday evening. The DG Sandeep Goel conveyed to Malik that his demands have been sent to the concerned authorities.

“He will be informed regarding the decision on the same,” Mr. Goel said.

According to the officer, Malik has decided to defer his hunger strike by two months.

The chief of the banned outfit — Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) — was previously admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure following his hunger strike. Malik was brought back to Tihar jail on Friday.

Malik, who is currently serving a life sentence, began his hunger strike on July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court which is hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

The JKLF chief was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s prison number 7. He was earlier shifted to the prison’s Medical Investigation room where he was given intravenous fluids before being hospitalised.