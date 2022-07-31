Yasin Malik back in Tihar

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure, was brought back to Tihar jail on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official added that Malik, 56, has been on a hunger strike for the past week still “refuses to eat anything and is still being kept on intravenous fluids.”

Malik, who is serving a life sentence, was admitted to RML hospital on Tuesday after fluctuations in his blood pressure levels.