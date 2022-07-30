Delhi

Yasin Malik back in Tihar Jail, still on IV fluids

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
PTI NEW DELHI: July 30, 2022 17:27 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:27 IST

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was admitted to the RML hospital in New Delhi following a fluctuation in blood pressure, has returned to Tihar Jail, officials said on July 30.

They said Malik returned to the prison on Friday evening. He has refused to eat anything and is still on IV fluids, the officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Malik was hospitalised on Tuesday after fluctuation in his BP levels. He had submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 56-year-old chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) began an indefinite hunger strike on July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

The separatist leader, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids.

Malik is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
prison
Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...