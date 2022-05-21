Yamuna’s water level dips further; water supply to be affected
A further drop in water level in the Yamuna has led to a decrease in the city’s water production, owing to which water supply will be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi and Delhi Cantt., the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday.
The Wazirabad pond level has now dropped to 668.3 feet — the lowest this year — officials said.
The DJB has asked people to use water judiciously and issued phone numbers — 1916, 23527679 and 23634469 — on which people can call for water-related problems.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.