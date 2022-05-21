Delhi

Yamuna’s water level dips further; water supply to be affected

 

A further drop in water level in the Yamuna has led to a decrease in the city’s water production, owing to which water supply will be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi and Delhi Cantt., the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday. 

The Wazirabad pond level has now dropped to 668.3 feet — the lowest this year — officials said.

The DJB has asked people to use water judiciously and issued phone numbers — 1916, 23527679 and 23634469 — on which people can call for water-related problems.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
water
drinking water
water rights
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2022 9:34:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/yamunas-water-level-dips-further-water-supply-to-be-affected/article65443391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY