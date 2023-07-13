Yamuna waterlogging live updates | Parts of Delhi to face drinking water shortage

According to an officer, traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to an overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge.
The traffic movement is also affected on ring road due to the overflow of sewer water near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway.
Commuters were advised to take an alternate route through Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, BSZ Marg to avoid the stretch.
Traffic movement was also disrupted near IGI stadium due to waterlogging.
According to an officer, ITO red light witnessed massive traffic snarls since most roads are closed surrounding the stretch and the area is also waterlogged now.
Visuals also showed north Delhi’s Civil Lines area being waterlogged and trucks being stuck under Delhi’s Loha Bridge as water from overflowing Yamuna river had inundated the underpass.
In northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, traffic congestion was witnessed as most parts of the area are inundated with flood water.
Traffic snarls were also reported in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area due to key routes being closed as Yamuna river’s water levels continue to rise.
The Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic, however areas around Red Fort in north Delhi have also been submerged in flood water.
