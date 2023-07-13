HamberMenu
Live

Yamuna waterlogging live updates | Parts of Delhi to face drinking water shortage

The water level of Yamuna at 9 a.m. on July 13 in Delhi was 208.51 metres and it is expected to rise further to 208.75 by 5 p.m.

July 13, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yamuna flood water entered ring road ITO in New Delhi on Thursday, following water released from Hathni Kund barrage, Haryana on July 13, 2023.

Yamuna flood water entered ring road ITO in New Delhi on Thursday, following water released from Hathni Kund barrage, Haryana on July 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A day after hitting a 60-year-high, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi continued to rise on July 13, 2023 morning leading to flood waters affecting traffic in arterial roads of the city, including near ISBT and Rajghat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in the city where there is waterlogging. As parts of Delhi close to the Yamuna battles an overflowing river, police and other agencies on Wednesday evacuated more than 750 people and more than 250 cattle, officials said.

The Yamuna swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. There are two major barrages on the Yamuna- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates

  • July 13, 2023 10:51
    Approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station inaccessible: DMRC

    Through a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Commuters were asked to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available, said the DMRC in a tweet.

    A senior DMRC official said that while none of their metro lines have been affected yet, all information regarding this will be shared on their social media handles.

  • July 13, 2023 10:47
    DDMA meeting today on flood situation in Delhi

    Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena will hold a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday to discuss the flood situation in the city, officials said.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), will also attend the meeting, they said. -PTI

  • July 13, 2023 10:47
    Kejriwal announces closure of schools in areas inundated with flood

    With the Yamuna swelling to a staggering 208.48 metres, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater.

    “All government and private schools are being closed in areas of Delhi where water is filling up,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. -PTI

  • July 13, 2023 10:46
    Kejriwal asks people to avoid roads around Yamuna River

    With the Yamuna swelling to a staggering 208.48 metres, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday advised people to not use roads around the river as they have been inundated.

    “The water level of Yamuna is rising continuously. Now the level has reached 208.46m. Due to the rising water level, the water of Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. He said people are being evacuated from inundated areas.

    “The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important.This is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency situation,” he added. -PTI

  • July 13, 2023 10:39
    Parts of Delhi to face drinking water shortage

    Parts of Delhi to face drinking water shortage on Thursday as three water treatment plants have been closed due to flooding.

    “Due to rising water level in Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have to be closed. Due to this there will be water problem in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

  • July 13, 2023 10:38
    Traffic affected in arterial roads, CM calls it ‘emergency’

    According to an officer, traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to an overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge.

    The traffic movement is also affected on ring road due to the overflow of sewer water near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway.

    Commuters were advised to take an alternate route through Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, BSZ Marg to avoid the stretch.

    Traffic movement was also disrupted near IGI stadium due to waterlogging.

    According to an officer, ITO red light witnessed massive traffic snarls since most roads are closed surrounding the stretch and the area is also waterlogged now.

    Visuals also showed north Delhi’s Civil Lines area being waterlogged and trucks being stuck under Delhi’s Loha Bridge as water from overflowing Yamuna river had inundated the underpass.

    In northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, traffic congestion was witnessed as most parts of the area are inundated with flood water.

    Traffic snarls were also reported in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area due to key routes being closed as Yamuna river’s water levels continue to rise.

    The Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic, however areas around Red Fort in north Delhi have also been submerged in flood water.

  • July 13, 2023 10:36
    Water released from Hathnikund Barrage increases to 1.59 lakh cusecs

    The water released from the Hathnikund Barrage on Yamuna in Haryana (upstream of Delhi), has increased to 1.59 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m. on Thursday from 1.47 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Delhi government data.

    Water level of the Yamuna in Delhi depends heavily on the amount of water being released from Hathnikund Barrage.

    On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the central government to intervene to ensure that the water level of Yamuna in Delhi does not rise further and if possible release less water from the Hathnikund Barrage. “We are in constant touch with Haryana that they release as little water as possible (from Hathnikund Barrage), so that Delhi’s situation doesn’t get worse,” Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi told media.

    “Drains near Yamuna are flooded and because of that areas near Yamuna such as ISBT, Ring Road, ITO are waterlogged,” she said.

    “Wherever there is waterlogging, we are evacuating people from there and taking them to relief camps. In many areas of Delhi, water has also entered several roads and PWD (Public Works Department) has closed such roads,” she said.

Top News Today

