Yamuna waterlogging live updates | Parts of Delhi to face drinking water shortage

The water level of Yamuna at 9 a.m. on July 13 in Delhi was 208.51 metres and it is expected to rise further to 208.75 by 5 p.m.

July 13, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

A day after hitting a 60-year-high, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi continued to rise on July 13, 2023 morning leading to flood waters affecting traffic in arterial roads of the city, including near ISBT and Rajghat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in the city where there is waterlogging. As parts of Delhi close to the Yamuna battles an overflowing river, police and other agencies on Wednesday evacuated more than 750 people and more than 250 cattle, officials said.

The Yamuna swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. There are two major barrages on the Yamuna- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates