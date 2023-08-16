ADVERTISEMENT

Yamuna water rises past the danger level in Delhi

August 16, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the river had crossed the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres

The Hindu Bureau

If the Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, more than 40,000 people living near the river will have to be evacuated. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Yamuna in the city breached the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, following rain in the river’s upper catchment areas over the past two days.

At 11 p.m., the water level in the river was 205.52 metres, according to Delhi government data. It had crossed the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres at 3 p.m., said an official of the Central Water Commission.

The river flowing in full spate on several occasions over the past month had led to a rise in cases of viral diseases in Delhi such as dengue and conjunctivitis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city had last month seen the worst flood in its recent history amid heavy rain, as the Yamuna here rose to its highest level since 1963. Many areas were submerged and thousands of people were moved to relief camps by the Delhi government.

As per Delhi government protocol, if the Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, more than 40,000 people living in low-lying, vulnerable areas near the river would have to be evacuated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / rivers / flood

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US