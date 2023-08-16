HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamuna water rises past the danger level in Delhi

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the river had crossed the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres

August 16, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
If the Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, more than 40,000 people living near the river will have to be evacuated.

If the Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, more than 40,000 people living near the river will have to be evacuated. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Yamuna in the city breached the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, following rain in the river’s upper catchment areas over the past two days.

At 11 p.m., the water level in the river was 205.52 metres, according to Delhi government data. It had crossed the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres at 3 p.m., said an official of the Central Water Commission.

The river flowing in full spate on several occasions over the past month had led to a rise in cases of viral diseases in Delhi such as dengue and conjunctivitis.

The city had last month seen the worst flood in its recent history amid heavy rain, as the Yamuna here rose to its highest level since 1963. Many areas were submerged and thousands of people were moved to relief camps by the Delhi government.

As per Delhi government protocol, if the Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, more than 40,000 people living in low-lying, vulnerable areas near the river would have to be evacuated.

Related Topics

Delhi / rivers / flood

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.