Yamuna water level to rise further; govt. starts evacuation work

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
September 28, 2022 01:40 IST

A view of the Yamuna, flowing over the ‘danger mark’, from the Old Railway Bridge. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Around 5,500 people were shifted from low-lying areas near the Yamuna floodplains to schools, community centres and temporary tents on Tuesday. The water level of the Yamuna crossed the ‘danger mark’ on Monday and is expected to rise further, according to authorities.

The water level measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 206.38 metres at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, up from 206.07 metres at 6 a.m., as per official data.

The warning level of the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres — both measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

“At 4 p.m., 32,912 cusecs of water was released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. We expect the water level to rise to 206.50 metres by 10 p.m. tonight,” an official said.

The Hathnikund barrage is the point along the river in Haryana, upstream of Delhi, and water released from the barrage affects the flow of the river in the Capital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

About 37,000 people living in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in the city are considered vulnerable to flooding. The Delhi government starts evacuation efforts when the water level crosses the 206-metre mark.

“We started the evacuation process on Monday night. Right now, no one is at risk, as we have moved everyone to higher grounds. We are also providing food, water and shelter to the evacuated people,” said Anil Banka, District Magistrate (East).

Almost every year, the Delhi government sets up temporary tents near these affected areas and people are moved to them or government schools if required.

