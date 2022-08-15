Yamuna water level falls below danger mark

Relief camp set up for nearly 37,000 people

The water level in the Yamuna receded below the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Sunday. The water level had gone above the danger mark on Friday after water was released from the Hathnikund Barrage following which people living on the banks of the river were shifted to safer places.

A senior government official said that special relief camps for nearly 37,000 people, expected to have been affected by the rising Yamuna level, had already been set up at various places.

“The government is providing food, water and sanitation facilities to the affected people, who have been requested to shift to the flood relief camps in their vicinity. Over 50 boats have also been deployed on rescue and relief work,” a government statement read.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said he was keeping a close watch on the situation and has directed all the concerned District Magistrates to remain alert mode and work effectively in coordination all stakeholders to deal with the situation.