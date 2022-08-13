Yamuna water level crosses ‘danger mark’ in Delhi

Will start evacuation process if needed: govt. official

The government will start evacuation efforts if the water level crosses the 206-metre mark, an official said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi crossed the ‘danger mark’ on Friday evening and is expected to rise further till Saturday evening, according to authorities.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, the water level measured at the Old Railway Bridge was 203.94 metres. By 9 p.m. the water level had increased to 205.78 meters, as per official data.

The warning level of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres — both measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

“At 8 p.m., 18,897 cusecs of water was released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. But yesterday they released over 1 lakh cusecs. We expect the water level to rise at least till tomorrow evening,” a Delhi government official said.

Hathnikund barrage is the point along the river in Haryana, upstream of Delhi, and water released from the barrage affects the flow of the river in the Capital.

About 37,000 people living in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in the city are considered vulnerable to flooding and the government has prepared a flood control plan keeping their safety in mind, an official said.

The government will start evacuation efforts if the water level crosses the 206-metre mark, the official also said.

Every year, the Delhi government sets up temporary tents near affected areas near the floodplains, where people are shifted.