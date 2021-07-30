Delhi

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the 'danger mark' at 11 a.m. on July 30 morning, according to authorities.

The level measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 205.34 metres at 11 a.m., as per official data.

The warning level of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres -- both measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

Evacuation of people living close to the river has started, a process which happens during most monsoons in the national capital, as per officials.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 11:53:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/yamuna-water-level-crosses-danger-mark-in-delhi/article35620478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY