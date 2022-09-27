Yamuna water level breaches ‘warning mark’ in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 27, 2022 01:36 IST

 Old Railway Bridge in Delhi

 

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi crossed the “warning mark” in the early hours of Monday and is expected to further rise and breach the “danger mark” due to rains in the upper catchment areas of the river, according to authorities.

The water level measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 205 metres at 5 p.m. on Monday, as per official data.

The warning level of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres — as measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

“At 4 p.m., 1,95,906 cusecs of water was being released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. Yesterday it was over 2 lakh cusecs and it has come down a little. Due to water from the barrage coming in, we expect the water level to rise to 206 metres around 1 am to 3 am on September 28,” an official said. 

Hathnikund barrage is a point along the river in Haryana, upstream of Delhi. Water released from the barrage affects the flow of the river in Delhi. 

About 37,000 people living in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in the city are considered vulnerable to flooding, an official said. 

“Currently we are making announcements asking people to not go near the river. The government starts evacuation efforts if the water level crosses the 206-metre mark. We will review the situation tomorrow and take a call on evacuation,” said Anil Banka, District Magistrate (East). 

Almost every year, the Delhi government sets up temporary tents near these affected areas and people are moved to them or government schools if required.

