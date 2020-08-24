Yamuna water level below danger mark

New Delhi

The water level in the Yamuna, measured at the Old Railway Bridge, was close to the warning level on Monday morning before dropping in the evening, authorities said.

The level at 8 a.m. was 204.38 metres and it dropped to 204.27 metres by 6 p.m., according to official data. The warning level of the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres — both at the Old Railway Bridge. “From Hathni Kund barrage, water is being released and we are keeping an eye. It was 30,000 cusecs, but now it has decreased to 6,000 cusecs. Flood-control system is ready, but the level is below the danger level. Our systems will be activated when required,” Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said. He said that the government has a plan ready for people living in all areas along the Yamuna, from Palla to Okhla.

