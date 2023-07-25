Yamuna still flowing above ‘danger mark’, may rise further

July 25, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna on Monday started to recede, but remained above the danger mark. It is expected to rise slightly in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the Central Water Commission.

The water level at 7 p.m. was 206.2 metres and is likely to rise up to 206.22 metres by 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The danger mark is 205.33 metres. Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected relief camps near the Old Yamuna Bridge and said officials have been directed to continue providing all necessary facilities, including food, water, toilet, and medical aid in the relief camps till normalcy returns. “The Animal Husbandry Department has been instructed to rehabilitate the animals trapped in all the flood-hit areas and arrange medicines and vaccines for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP slammed the AAP government for “administrative failure”. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The failure of the AAP government in saving the city from floods and later in relief distribution has taken Delhi back to the situation of 1978 floods.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Arvind Kejriwal has no concern for Delhi’s development or the poor people. He added, “If Kejriwal had called meetings of the Apex Committee for Flood Control, maybe we could have saved Delhi from this flood or at least done good relief work. The flood in Delhi is the result of ignoring administrative responsibilities by Arvind Kejriwal.”

