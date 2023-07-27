Yamuna still above ‘danger mark’ in Delhi

July 27, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi The water level of Yamuna river in Delhi, remained above the ‘danger mark’ on Wednesday evening and is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The water level had fallen below the danger mark on Tuesday night, but it again breached the level on Wednesday afternoon and continued to rise. (Number of people in relief camps to be updated) Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified the drive across the city to prevent and control vector borne diseases. MCD has warned citizens that if mosquito breeding is found in any location, defaulters can be prosecuted under sub-section 4(1) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Malaria and other Mosquito Borne Diseases) Act, 1975 and are liable for challan. And in case of repeated detection of mosquito breeding, police complaint can be lodged under section 269 of Indian Penal Code. The water level of Yamuna at 7 p.m. on Tuesday was 205.49 metres and it is predicted to rise to 205.73 metres by 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The danger mark is 205.33 metres. Meanwhile, parts of Gautam Buddha Nagar were also flooded due to a swollen Hindon river. The water level of the river at Hindon barrage in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday was less than a day earlier and well below the ‘danger mark’ and is predicted to fall further, according to the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department. Due to the rise in the water level, about 350 cars at a dump yard in the floodplains of the Hindon river that belonged to a cab aggregator, were submerged in the Ecotech-3 area of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The cars were old and either recovered during the COVID-19 pandemic or damaged ones, according to the police. EOM

