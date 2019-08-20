Delhi

Yamuna still above danger mark in Delhi

A view of Yamuna’s rising water levels on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

A view of Yamuna’s rising water levels on Saturday, August 17, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Hundreds of people living in the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas have been moved to safety

The water level in Yamuna continued to be above the danger mark on Tuesday morning in Delhi, as hundreds of people living in the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas have been moved to safety.

The water level at the Old Yamuna Bridge at 9 a.m. on Tuesday was 205.96 metres, which is above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The level had crossed the danger mark at 6 p.m. on Monday.

“The water level is expected to increase as 25,316 cusecs of water have been released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana on Tuesday morning,” an official said.

