Yamuna riverfront to be developed at Millennium Post, says Delhi L-G

March 16, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

A Yamuna riverfront is going to be developed in Delhi at the Millennium Depot, a bus depot near Nizamuddin, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Asita East, an ecological site and a spot for bird watching developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the Yamuna floodplains, Mr. Saxena said that the riverfront will be made on the lines of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati riverfront and that the planning is currently in the initial stage.

“The DDA is currently drawing up plans, once that is done, we will be able to set a target for the project. But it is expected to take over four-five years,” the L-G said.

Talking about Asita East, the L-G said that more G20 events will be hosted here. A G20 event, a fashion show, is scheduled at another nature site at Baansera Yamuna floodplains this month, he said.

He said that plans are being discussed to allow various events at the ecological site. “But we will have to avoid loud music events so that we don’t disturb the birds that come here,” he said. As per the DDA, at least 63 species of birds have been spotted at Asita East

“We plan to turn it into a prominent destination for the residents and tourists,” he said, adding that some food kiosks will also be permitted.

Mr. Saxena said entry will be ticketed to handle the crowd and for maintenance of the area.

As per DDA officials, the site has begun to receive visitors for morning and evening walks and the authority hopes to attract more people in the coming months.