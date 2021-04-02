Yamuna project: CM seeks STP timeline by next week

Ensure no laxity at any phase: Kejriwal

Reviewing the status of ongoing projects linked to the cleaning of Yamuna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed concern over the delay in the timeline of developing Sewage Treatment Plants.

He instructed the officials to have a detailed plan ready by next week by which every project is scrutinised as per the revised timeline.

Asking officials to expedite the project, Mr. Kejriwal said: “The Clean Yamuna Project is one of the most ambitious projects of the Delhi government. We must ensure that there is no laxity at any phase of the project. We should work towards expediting the Yamuna cleaning process, every sub-project should be completed within the stipulated time frame.”

DJB on the project

Delhi Jal Board (DJB)officials said various low-cost technological interventions are being done to expedite the work before the scheduled timeline.