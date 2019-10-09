Yamuna pollution: NGT body slams Delhi Jal Board, NDMC

A Monitoring Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the cleaning of the Yamuna has slammed multiple government bodies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for pollution of storm water drains in the city.

The storm water drains are supposed to carry away excess rainwater, but many of them carry untreated sewage and flow into the Yamuna due to lack of proper mechanism to treat sewage.

Following court orders and health concerns raised by some residents, the committee had inspected residential areas in Greater Kailash 1, Defence Colony, and Nizamuddin (west), through which Barapulla and Kushak drains pass.

“The DJB had submitted its action plan to the NGT for trapping sewage flowing into Barapulla and its tributaries in 2014 according to which most of the work was to be completed by 2017. However, very little appears to have been done on the ground with no improvement in terms of containment of pollution,” the MC said.

“A lot of floating solid waste has accumulated, which was visible from the open portion of the drain... The Monitoring Committee directed the SDMC to clean the drain regularly,” read the minutes of a meeting of the committee when it was discussing the drain passing through Greater Kailash 1.

The SDMC was also directed to instal cameras to catch trucks that were dumping construction waste near the drains.

Regarding the drain passing through Defence Colony, the committee stated: “Kushak storm water drain is carrying sewage along with a lot of floating material, which is difficult to clean under the covered portion of the drain. Before and after Defence Colony, the drain is not covered.”

About Nizamuddin (west), the report stated: “NDMC representatives were not present to explain the action plan for reducing sewage in NDMC area... the committee took a very serious note of the callous attitude of the NDMC officials. The committee will report this to the Chief Secretary who is holding charge of the NDMC.”

Both DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and also DJB PRO did not respond to multiple calls and messages seeking a comment.

Meanwhile, NDMC Secretary Rashmi Singh said that she will look into the issue.