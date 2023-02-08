ADVERTISEMENT

Yamuna pollution: L-G writes to Haryana CM on setting up of STPs

February 08, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

In the letter, the Lieutenant-Governor sought a meeting between Delhi and Haryana to find a sustainable solution

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to “urgently” convene a meeting with Delhi to find a sustainable solution to the Yamuna pollution.

In a letter to Mr. Lal, the L-G noted that despite assurances from the Haryana Irrigation Department, there has been no substantial progress in setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) to treat sewage before discharging it into Delhi’s Najafgarh drain, which eventually flows into the Yamuna.

Mr. Saxena requested the Haryana CM’s “personal intervention” and sought a meeting at the earliest as per his convenience, preferably in Delhi or Chandigarh.

The L-G heads a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal to take corrective measures to tackle pollution in the Yamuna.

Earlier, Mr. Saxena had discussed the Yamuna pollution issue at the North Zonal Council Meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 9 last year. A follow-up meeting was convened by the Union Home Secretary on July 26 that year where the Haryana Irrigation Department had given assurance to set up STPs to ensure 100% treatment of sewage before discharge into Najafgarh Drain, the L-G’s letter said.

