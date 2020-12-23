Yamuna monitoring panel raises several issues on river pollution

New Delhi

23 December 2020 00:41 IST

Work to clean river not adhering to deadlines: report

The Yamuna Monitoring Committee, in its fifth report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has raised multiple issues due to which the river is still polluted, including several agencies missing deadlines related to cleaning the river and internal problems of the organisations.

The committee said in its report that in some cases the developments have been “better than expected” and to some extent the lack of progress at other places can be attributed to several officers being on leave sporadically, financial and administrative approvals getting delayed and a loss of momentum because of the pandemic.

The YMC noted that the works to clean the river was “nowhere near the achievement of the milestones and timelines laid out by NGT”.

The committee, headed by former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired NGT expert member B.S. Sajwan, was formed by the NGT in July 2018.

Ineffective monitoring

About the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which is supposed to handle sewage generated in the city, the report said: “YMC has found the system of monitoring ineffective. There is no evidence that bottlenecks had been brought to the notice of the Board and of the government or the intervention of higher authorities sought.”

DJB does not seem to be maintaining a separate account for different Yamuna Action Plan (YAP) III projects. “The admission that funds do get transferred for other purposes like salary operating under different financial heads is militating against accounting principles which are applicable for such time bound externally funded projects,” the report said.

The report also noted that for many DJB projects, the approvals for felling of trees were not being treated with “due expedition” by either DJB or the forest department. “Too much reliance was being placed on letter writing and reminders as a sign of action, without having raised the matters with sufficient concern to the level of the PCCF, the Principal Secretary Environment & Forests and even to the Chief Secretary for intervention,” it noted.