Yamuna may cross danger mark today, warns govt.

The Delhi government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark.

The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise to 207 metres on Monday as 8.28 lakh cusecs of water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage at 6 p.m., an official said. The danger mark is 205.33 metres.

“Water level is rising due to heavy rain as well as release of water from Hathini Kund barrage. Water level may rise up to 207 metres by 10 a.m. on Monday, putting at risk to public life and property,” East Delhi district said in its order.

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been directed to evacuate people from low-lying areas by 9 a.m. on Monday.